CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $10.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTMX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,622. The company has a market cap of $340.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

