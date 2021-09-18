DA Davidson Comments on Matrix Service’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matrix Service in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MTRX. TheStreet lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

MTRX opened at $9.99 on Friday. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,536 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 401.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 468,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 374,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,992,000 after purchasing an additional 304,841 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 254,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 218,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 165,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

