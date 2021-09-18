Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $143.76

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $143.76 and last traded at $143.63, with a volume of 61603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.11.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

Get Datadog alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.36.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $892,150.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $2,073,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,565,804 shares of company stock worth $201,830,499 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.