DEAPcoin (DEP) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.14 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $26.14 million and $8.18 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00134386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00046837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.24 or 0.00752541 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEP is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

