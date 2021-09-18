Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 49.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285,675 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $101,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $3,612,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 45.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,444,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.30.

DE traded down $6.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $349.09. 7,678,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,215. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $210.18 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $364.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.08. The firm has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

