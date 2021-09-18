DeHive (DHV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $527,644.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00002642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeHive has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00071795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00122136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00174209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.10 or 0.07205984 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,453.72 or 1.00243026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.94 or 0.00846040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002666 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.