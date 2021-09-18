Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Director Sells $81,118.80 in Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,827 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $81,118.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Francis C. D’andrea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00.

DKL opened at $45.46 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 151.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.95%.

DKL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

