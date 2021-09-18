DerivaDAO Reaches Market Cap of $164.23 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $6.29 or 0.00013029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $164.23 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00072326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00121760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.51 or 0.00174943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.91 or 0.07164734 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,275.77 or 0.99939947 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.45 or 0.00847638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002629 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

