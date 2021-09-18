Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

DXLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Destination XL Group from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

DXLG opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Destination XL Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

