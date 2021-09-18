Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates CHF 425 Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 425 price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 target price on Rogers in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 365.46.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.