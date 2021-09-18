Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DB. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.65.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 67,064,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,182,000 after acquiring an additional 576,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,510,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,876,000 after acquiring an additional 969,980 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,081,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244,762 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at about $448,501,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 44.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,130,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.