Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LHA. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.50 ($8.82).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €8.21 ($9.66) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.22.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

