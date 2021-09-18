Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €50.62 ($59.55).

DWNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Deutsche Wohnen stock traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during trading on Monday, hitting €52.74 ($62.05). 14,983,537 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is €52.40 and its 200 day moving average is €47.97. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

