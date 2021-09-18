Diamond (DMD) Price Hits $2.92 on Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Diamond has a market cap of $10.61 million and approximately $37,909.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.92 or 0.00006028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002085 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,629,592 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

