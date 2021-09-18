Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $130.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.84.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average of $80.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

