Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,758 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 337% compared to the average volume of 631 call options.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 1,838.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

