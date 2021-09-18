Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,758 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 337% compared to the average volume of 631 call options.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 1,838.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.