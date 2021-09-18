DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,223,000 after purchasing an additional 797,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,813,000 after acquiring an additional 229,708 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 48.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,224 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in DISH Network by 15.6% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,569,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,220,000 after acquiring an additional 482,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DISH Network by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

