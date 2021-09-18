Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.27

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.27 and last traded at $91.01, with a volume of 15510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the first quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 67.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 97.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 832,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,810,000 after purchasing an additional 279,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

