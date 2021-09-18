Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $222.11 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.