Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) Short Interest Up 96.0% in August

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the August 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Doma stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. 12,991,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,784. Doma has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Doma in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Doma in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Doma in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

