Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.91.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.