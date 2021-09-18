Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Analysts

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

DFH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 191,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $3,715,339.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 75.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFH opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. Dream Finders Homes has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.67 million. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

