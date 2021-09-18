Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Shares of DCO opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The company has a market cap of $610.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 36.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ducommun by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ducommun by 92.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ducommun by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,180,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

