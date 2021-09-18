Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,391.05

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,391.05 ($31.24) and traded as low as GBX 1,439 ($18.80). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,465 ($19.14), with a volume of 383,486 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently commented on DNLM shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,668 ($21.79).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30. The company has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,343.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,391.05.
In related news, insider Laura Carr sold 9,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total transaction of £134,393.22 ($175,585.60).
About Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
