DX (Group) (LON:DX) Trading 1.3% Higher

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 32.15 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32.15 ($0.42). 180,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 317,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.75 ($0.41).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on DX (Group) from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £184.44 million and a P/E ratio of 53.58.

In other DX (Group) news, insider Lloyd Dunn bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

About DX (Group) (LON:DX)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

