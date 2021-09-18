Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 254.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 16,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000.

BATS EFV opened at $51.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

