Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $667,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $156.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.74 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.57 and a 200-day moving average of $146.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

