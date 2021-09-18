Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $695,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.81. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

