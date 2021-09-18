Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,371 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,089 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at $43,995,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $609,597,000 after purchasing an additional 361,739 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 167.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 349,591 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 257,917 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.22 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.