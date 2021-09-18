Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 222 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,063,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,321,000 after buying an additional 2,019,635 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,305,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,846,000 after buying an additional 412,008 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,456,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,560,000 after purchasing an additional 148,868 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,624,000 after buying an additional 160,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.2% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 840,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after buying an additional 451,961 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.