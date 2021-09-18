Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) Short Interest Up 54.4% in August

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DYNS opened at $9.95 on Friday. Dynamics Special Purpose has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

