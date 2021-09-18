Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Eargo posted earnings of $4.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Eargo stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,320. The company has a market capitalization of $860.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43. Eargo has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Eargo by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Eargo by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

