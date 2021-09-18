Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,553 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $18,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,350,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,338,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,463,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,791,000 after buying an additional 229,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,919,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,421,000 after acquiring an additional 67,111 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $103.09 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

