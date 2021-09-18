eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,356 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after buying an additional 29,443 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in eBay by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 137,714 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,801 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in eBay by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,366 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in eBay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 139,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,604 shares of company stock worth $5,788,022. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.46. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

