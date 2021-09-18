Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.50 Per Share

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.50 for the year. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Ecolab stock opened at $218.34 on Thursday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.