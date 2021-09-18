Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 235.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,656 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,665 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,333,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 384,339 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,283,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after buying an additional 679,270 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

