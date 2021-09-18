Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $227,000 Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 88,814 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $399,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $1,385,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 345,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 123,757 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.0% in the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 61,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

Shares of AEM opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

