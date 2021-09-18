Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $209,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.47 and its 200 day moving average is $162.68. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

