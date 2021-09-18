Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,382,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,294,000 after purchasing an additional 255,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TT opened at $183.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.25. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $117.13 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

