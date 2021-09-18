Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $273,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,148 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

