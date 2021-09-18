Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03).

EIGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

EIGR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 512,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,138. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.34. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 135,646 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $136,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

