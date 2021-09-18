Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ECIFY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Friday, May 21st. AlphaValue raised Electricité de France to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised Electricité de France from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electricité de France presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

