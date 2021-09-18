Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Update

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELSSF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Elis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELSSF remained flat at $$17.94 during trading on Friday. Elis has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76.

Elis SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of textile, hygiene, and facility service solutions. Its services include flat linen, washroom, beverages, workwear, floor protection, and industrial wiping. The firm serves industries including catering, accommodation, healthcare and social welfare, trade and retail, services, and publics authorities and administration.

