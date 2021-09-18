Elite Education Group International Limited’s (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 21st

Elite Education Group International’s (NASDAQ:EEIQ) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 21st. Elite Education Group International had issued 750,000 shares in its IPO on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the end of Elite Education Group International’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of EEIQ stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. Elite Education Group International has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06.

Get Elite Education Group International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elite Education Group International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Elite Education Group International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.