Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

EFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.30. 2,456,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

