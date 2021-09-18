ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZIL2. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.80 ($15.06) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.93 ($16.39).

Shares of ZIL2 stock opened at €12.45 ($14.65) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $788.83 million and a P/E ratio of 20.71. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of €5.77 ($6.79) and a 1-year high of €18.18 ($21.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.27.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

