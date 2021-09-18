Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $56,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 22.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMR traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,932,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,879. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

