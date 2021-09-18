Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 28,200 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 140.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $39.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

