Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 8,000 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEP. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,908 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $79.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.13. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -327.16%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

