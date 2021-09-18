Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $46.95 on Friday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 167.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.90.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.02.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

